Facts

14:29 03.12.2022

AFU eliminates 510 invaders in past 24 hours – General Staff

1 min read
AFU eliminates 510 invaders in past 24 hours – General Staff

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian army has lost about 90,600 personnel, 2,917 tanks, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to December 3 approximately amounted to: about 90,600 (plus 510), 2,917 tanks (plus one) unit, 5,886 armored combat vehicles (plus three) units, 1,906 artillery systems (plus one) unit, 395 MLRS, 210 air defense equipment, 280 aircraft, 263 helicopters, 1,572 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus eight), 531 cruise missiles, 16 ships /boats, 4,472 automotive equipment and tankers (plus eight) units, and 163units of special equipment," the message posted on Facebook says.

Tags: #russian_army #loses

MORE ABOUT

14:01 02.12.2022
Russian army loses more than 90,000 of military personnel since start of full–scale invasion of Ukraine - AFU General Staff

Russian army loses more than 90,000 of military personnel since start of full–scale invasion of Ukraine - AFU General Staff

14:29 15.10.2022
Russian army loses 400 personnel in past day in Ukraine, since start of invasion about 64,700 people

Russian army loses 400 personnel in past day in Ukraine, since start of invasion about 64,700 people

10:38 28.09.2022
Invaders lose 400 military, six tanks, one cruise missile in past 24 hours

Invaders lose 400 military, six tanks, one cruise missile in past 24 hours

17:03 23.09.2022
Zelensky: Ukraine loses about 50 servicemen daily

Zelensky: Ukraine loses about 50 servicemen daily

11:50 08.09.2022
Occupiers lose about 640 soldiers, 15 tanks, two aircraft in Ukraine over day – AFU General Staff

Occupiers lose about 640 soldiers, 15 tanks, two aircraft in Ukraine over day – AFU General Staff

10:18 05.09.2022
Russian invaders lost 300 people, 19 tanks, 29 armored vehicles, two cruise missiles in Ukraine over past day

Russian invaders lost 300 people, 19 tanks, 29 armored vehicles, two cruise missiles in Ukraine over past day

11:17 03.09.2022
Russian invaders lost 350 people, 25 tanks, 37 armored vehicles, 5 cruise missiles in Ukraine over past day

Russian invaders lost 350 people, 25 tanks, 37 armored vehicles, 5 cruise missiles in Ukraine over past day

12:10 02.09.2022
Russian occupiers lose 350 people, 12 tanks, two MLRS and 11 artillery systems in Ukraine over past day

Russian occupiers lose 350 people, 12 tanks, two MLRS and 11 artillery systems in Ukraine over past day

10:48 24.08.2022
Russian invaders lose 150 military, three tanks, one helicopter in Ukraine in past 24 hours

Russian invaders lose 150 military, three tanks, one helicopter in Ukraine in past 24 hours

11:29 19.08.2022
Invaders lose about 400 soldiers, 10 tanks, 69 vehicles in Ukraine in past 24 hours

Invaders lose about 400 soldiers, 10 tanks, 69 vehicles in Ukraine in past 24 hours

AD

HOT NEWS

Pump room complexes connected generators to work in Kyiv in case of shortages in water supply – Klitschko

Accumulation of allied group of troops continues on Belarus territory, there is no threat - JFO commander

General Staff: During day, strikes carried out on 17 places of accumulation of invaders, their equipment

Spain provides Ukraine with first Hawk air defense systems

Reznikov on petition to cut off electricity, water to Russian embassy in Prague: time for terrorist to get taste of what they doing to civilian population of Ukraine

LATEST

Pump room complexes connected generators to work in Kyiv in case of shortages in water supply – Klitschko

Kim wants to revise schedules of power supply in Mykolaiv region

IAEA to organize missions to Khmelnytsky, Rivne NPPs next week

EU creating cyber laboratory for Ukrainian Armed Forces

Lithuania hands over two more repaired PzH2000 howitzers to Ukraine

Accumulation of allied group of troops continues on Belarus territory, there is no threat - JFO commander

Zelensky: Today Ukrainians want to restore their cultural, historical heritage, identity forgotten for a long time because of Soviet govt

Enemy shells Kherson region 28 times over past day

Occupiers shell Kherson, city left without electricity – Regional Administration head

General Staff: During day, strikes carried out on 17 places of accumulation of invaders, their equipment

AD
AD
AD
AD