AFU eliminates 510 invaders in past 24 hours – General Staff

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian army has lost about 90,600 personnel, 2,917 tanks, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to December 3 approximately amounted to: about 90,600 (plus 510), 2,917 tanks (plus one) unit, 5,886 armored combat vehicles (plus three) units, 1,906 artillery systems (plus one) unit, 395 MLRS, 210 air defense equipment, 280 aircraft, 263 helicopters, 1,572 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus eight), 531 cruise missiles, 16 ships /boats, 4,472 automotive equipment and tankers (plus eight) units, and 163units of special equipment," the message posted on Facebook says.