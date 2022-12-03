Facts

11:29 03.12.2022

Occupiers shell Kherson, city left without electricity – Regional Administration head

The Russian occupiers shelled Kherson, as a result, the power grid was damaged, the city lost power supply, according to head of the Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych.

"Russian invaders shelled Kherson – damaged power grids. The city was left without electricity supply again. Repair crews of power engineers have already started work to return power to the homes of Kherson residents," the head of the Administration wrote on the Telegram channel on Saturday night.

