Facts

17:17 02.12.2022

Ukrainian embassy in Spain also receives bloody package, police cordon off institution for security reasons – MFA

1 min read
Ukrainian embassy in Spain also receives bloody package, police cordon off institution for security reasons – MFA

The Embassy of Ukraine in Spain also received a bloodied package similar to those that had previously been received by other diplomatic institutions of Ukraine, the Spanish police cordoned off the perimeter of the embassy for security reasons, spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko said.

"The Ukrainian embassy in Spain also received a bloody package similar to those that had been previously received by our other diplomatic institutions. The Spanish police cordoned off the perimeter of the embassy for security reasons. Specialists are already working on the spot, investigative actions are being carried out," Nikolenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

Tags: #mfa

MORE ABOUT

16:54 23.11.2022
Shmyhal instructs Energy Ministry to coordinate with MFA, Customs Office for fast, uninterrupted supply of energy equipment to Ukraine

Shmyhal instructs Energy Ministry to coordinate with MFA, Customs Office for fast, uninterrupted supply of energy equipment to Ukraine

12:38 22.11.2022
Ukrainian MFA to summon Hungarian ambassador over Prime Minister Orban's unacceptable actions

Ukrainian MFA to summon Hungarian ambassador over Prime Minister Orban's unacceptable actions

15:11 14.11.2022
Russia is not in position to dictate its terms, Ukraine's peace formula remains unchanged – Ukrainian MFA

Russia is not in position to dictate its terms, Ukraine's peace formula remains unchanged – Ukrainian MFA

16:15 05.11.2022
MFA: Kyiv to continue to take the most stringent measures to prevent Russia from using Iranian weapons against Ukraine

MFA: Kyiv to continue to take the most stringent measures to prevent Russia from using Iranian weapons against Ukraine

13:46 01.11.2022
MFA: Stuffing news about alleged arms smuggling from Ukraine to Finland is another Russian disinformation

MFA: Stuffing news about alleged arms smuggling from Ukraine to Finland is another Russian disinformation

11:57 01.11.2022
MFA calls Putin's participation in G20 summit unacceptable after his orders to attack Ukraine: his hands stained in blood

MFA calls Putin's participation in G20 summit unacceptable after his orders to attack Ukraine: his hands stained in blood

09:41 25.10.2022
Ukrainian MFA spokesperson in response to Orban's words: Aid to Ukraine is not charity, but firstly Europe's investment in its own security

Ukrainian MFA spokesperson in response to Orban's words: Aid to Ukraine is not charity, but firstly Europe's investment in its own security

10:40 14.10.2022
Kyiv urges partners not to succumb to Russia's attempts to accuse others of its own terrorist actions – MFA

Kyiv urges partners not to succumb to Russia's attempts to accuse others of its own terrorist actions – MFA

16:20 08.10.2022
Decree on recognition of Northern Territories as part of Japan reaffirms Ukraine's commitment to international law – MFA

Decree on recognition of Northern Territories as part of Japan reaffirms Ukraine's commitment to international law – MFA

15:53 07.10.2022
Kuleba opens business forum in Ghana with about twenty Ukrainian, Ghanian companies – MFA

Kuleba opens business forum in Ghana with about twenty Ukrainian, Ghanian companies – MFA

AD

HOT NEWS

General Staff: During day, strikes carried out on 17 places of accumulation of invaders, their equipment

Spain provides Ukraine with first Hawk air defense systems

Reznikov on petition to cut off electricity, water to Russian embassy in Prague: time for terrorist to get taste of what they doing to civilian population of Ukraine

NSDC imposes sanctions on Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra governor Pavel, ex-MP Novinsky

European Commission proposes five-year prison term for assisting Russia in circumventing sanctions

LATEST

General Staff: During day, strikes carried out on 17 places of accumulation of invaders, their equipment

Spain provides Ukraine with first Hawk air defense systems

Reznikov on petition to cut off electricity, water to Russian embassy in Prague: time for terrorist to get taste of what they doing to civilian population of Ukraine

NSDC imposes sanctions on Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra governor Pavel, ex-MP Novinsky

European Commission proposes five-year prison term for assisting Russia in circumventing sanctions

Movement of Russian troops in Zaporizhia region may indicate inability to protect critical areas – ISW

Russian army loses more than 90,000 of military personnel since start of full–scale invasion of Ukraine - AFU General Staff

SBU notifies of suspicion Metropolitan of Kirovohrad diocese of UOC (MP) from Patriarch Kirill's entourage, bishop not detained

USA trying to negotiate transfer of NASAMS air defense systems from Middle East to Kyiv - media

Ukrainian prosecutor general discusses in Hague with colleagues from 20 countries creation of temporary prosecutor's office on strategy of investigating crime of aggression

AD
AD
AD
AD