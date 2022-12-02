Ukrainian embassy in Spain also receives bloody package, police cordon off institution for security reasons – MFA

The Embassy of Ukraine in Spain also received a bloodied package similar to those that had previously been received by other diplomatic institutions of Ukraine, the Spanish police cordoned off the perimeter of the embassy for security reasons, spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko said.

