Kyiv's power system stabilizing, emergency outages still continue – authorities

The power system in the Ukrainian capital is stabilizing, but emergency power outages in Kyiv are still ongoing, the press service of Kyiv City Military Administration reports.

"Kyiv's power system is stabilizing, but emergency power outages continue. The speed of returning to the planned stabilization schedules depends on Kyiv residents," the report says.

It notes that, according to Serhiy Kovalenko, CEO of YASNO, on Monday, Kyiv residents were left without electricity for more than nine hours, and during the past day already for seven.

"As for the houses that are connected to the same grid as critical infrastructure facilities. If possible, power engineers will switch to another line that is switched off. Previously, there were 2,000 such houses in the capital, now there are 745. If the building cannot be reconnected to another line, it will be switched off manually. These responsibilities will be assigned to the housing authority/associations of multi-apartment block co-owners or management companies," Kyiv City Military Administration stressed.

They call on Kyiv residents to consciously consume electricity in order to speed up the return of stabilization schedules.

"After an emergency power outage, do not turn on all electrical appliances in your home at once. An instantaneous peak load has a negative impact on the power system. Reasonable and honest consumption will reduce the time of outages and restore full power supply faster," the administration summed up.