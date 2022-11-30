Twelve-meter-high Christmas tree decorated with lights powered by generator to be put up in Kyiv – mayor

The main Christmas tree of Ukraine decorated with energy-saving garlands powered by generator will be put up on Sofiyska Square in Kyiv downtown, the mayor of the city, Vitali Klitschko, has said.

According to a statement posted on the mayor's website on Wednesday, the city will not spend money from the public budget on the Christmas tree, it will be put up and decorated at the expense of business sponsors and patrons.

"We had many discussions about whether a Christmas tree is needed this year. Of course, those mass celebrations that took place before will not happen. The business turned to us with a proposal to put up a Christmas tree – not as big as usual – at their own expense. For example, last year's tree was 31 meters high, this year it will be almost three times lower – 12 meters. It will be decorated with energy-saving garlands powered by a generator, which was also offered by patrons," Klitschko said on air of the Kyiv television channel.

It is also planned to equip charging points for gadgets near the Christmas tree. After the holidays, business sponsors will send the generator to the military.

"So, this year we will have such a symbolic invincibility tree," he said.

There will be no entertaining events, food courts, trade fairs, attractions on Sofiyska Square this year, according to the statement.