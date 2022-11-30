Facts

16:23 30.11.2022

Twelve-meter-high Christmas tree decorated with lights powered by generator to be put up in Kyiv – mayor

2 min read
Twelve-meter-high Christmas tree decorated with lights powered by generator to be put up in Kyiv – mayor

The main Christmas tree of Ukraine decorated with energy-saving garlands powered by generator will be put up on Sofiyska Square in Kyiv downtown, the mayor of the city, Vitali Klitschko, has said.

According to a statement posted on the mayor's website on Wednesday, the city will not spend money from the public budget on the Christmas tree, it will be put up and decorated at the expense of business sponsors and patrons.

"We had many discussions about whether a Christmas tree is needed this year. Of course, those mass celebrations that took place before will not happen. The business turned to us with a proposal to put up a Christmas tree – not as big as usual – at their own expense. For example, last year's tree was 31 meters high, this year it will be almost three times lower – 12 meters. It will be decorated with energy-saving garlands powered by a generator, which was also offered by patrons," Klitschko said on air of the Kyiv television channel.

It is also planned to equip charging points for gadgets near the Christmas tree. After the holidays, business sponsors will send the generator to the military.

"So, this year we will have such a symbolic invincibility tree," he said.

There will be no entertaining events, food courts, trade fairs, attractions on Sofiyska Square this year, according to the statement.

Tags: #kyiv #christmas_tree

MORE ABOUT

16:47 25.11.2022
Kyiv launches work of more than 400 heating points – Klitschko

Kyiv launches work of more than 400 heating points – Klitschko

15:49 24.11.2022
Water supply resumed in Kyiv – Klitschko

Water supply resumed in Kyiv – Klitschko

15:39 23.11.2022
Water supply halted throughout Kyiv because of shelling - Klitschko

Water supply halted throughout Kyiv because of shelling - Klitschko

17:52 18.11.2022
Kyiv City Council commission rejects petition on refusal from putting up Christmas tree, won't spend budget funds on it

Kyiv City Council commission rejects petition on refusal from putting up Christmas tree, won't spend budget funds on it

09:58 17.11.2022
Two cruise missiles shot down over Kyiv – military administration

Two cruise missiles shot down over Kyiv – military administration

15:51 15.11.2022
Two rocket hits into residential buildings recorded in Kyiv – Klitschko

Two rocket hits into residential buildings recorded in Kyiv – Klitschko

15:50 15.11.2022
There are two explosions in Kyiv, info about victims being clarified, four missiles downed

There are two explosions in Kyiv, info about victims being clarified, four missiles downed

10:43 03.11.2022
President, Greek Defense Minister arrive in Kyiv, talks with Zelensky expected – media

President, Greek Defense Minister arrive in Kyiv, talks with Zelensky expected – media

09:19 02.11.2022
Six 'kamikaze' drones shot down over Kyiv region at night – local authorities

Six 'kamikaze' drones shot down over Kyiv region at night – local authorities

09:45 31.10.2022
As result of attacks on critical infrastructure, part of Kyiv is de-energized – Klitschko

As result of attacks on critical infrastructure, part of Kyiv is de-energized – Klitschko

AD

HOT NEWS

Rada to receive Kubrakov's application for dismissal

Explosion occurrs at Embassy of Ukraine in Spain during inspection of envelope, employee injured – MFA

SBU searches Murayev, his associates

AFU destroys about 80% of enemy air targets – Zaluzhny

European Commission President: we're proposing to set up specialised court for Russia, use frozen assets to restore Ukraine

LATEST

Rada to receive Kubrakov's application for dismissal

Explosion occurrs at Embassy of Ukraine in Spain during inspection of envelope, employee injured – MFA

SBU searches Murayev, his associates

Allies announce additional contributions to NATO’s Comprehensive Assistance Package to Ukraine – Secretary General

Kyiv's application for NATO membership should be discussed before victory over Russia – Kuleba

Victory over Russia is prerequisite for consideration of Ukraine's membership in NATO – Stoltenberg

As result of Russian shelling in Bilopillia, child killed, part of hospital destroyed – local authorities

AFU destroys about 80% of enemy air targets – Zaluzhny

European Commission: figures mentioned by von der Leyen referred to total losses in Ukraine both killed and wounded

European Commission President: we're proposing to set up specialised court for Russia, use frozen assets to restore Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD