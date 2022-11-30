AFU destroys about 80% of enemy air targets – Zaluzhny

During the nine months of a large-scale war, the radio engineering troops of the Air Force detected and tracked more than 240,000 enemy air targets, about 80% are destroyed by Ukrainian fire weapons, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny has said.

"These are hundreds of thousands of saved lives, this is the preserved infrastructure. And this is an indicator of the high skill of our soldiers," Zaluzhny said on Telegram on Wednesday.

He congratulated the servicemen and workers of the radio engineering troops of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on their professional holiday.

"Eternal memory to those who brought us closer to the Victory, but, unfortunately, will not share it with us," Zaluzhny said.