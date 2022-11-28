Danilov: Best solution to Ukraine's energy problem is missiles with range of 800 km or more

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov has said that the best and most effective solution of Ukraine's energy problem is missiles with a range of 800 kilometers or more.

"The best and most effective solution to the energy problem for Ukraine is missiles with a range of 800 km or more, which will allow for significant savings on generators," he said on Twitter on Monday.