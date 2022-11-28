Facts

18:46 28.11.2022

Danilov: Best solution to Ukraine's energy problem is missiles with range of 800 km or more

1 min read
Danilov: Best solution to Ukraine's energy problem is missiles with range of 800 km or more

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov has said that the best and most effective solution of Ukraine's energy problem is missiles with a range of 800 kilometers or more.

"The best and most effective solution to the energy problem for Ukraine is missiles with a range of 800 km or more, which will allow for significant savings on generators," he said on Twitter on Monday.

Tags: #danilov

MORE ABOUT

16:48 23.11.2022
Russian missile strikes not to bring negotiations closer – Danilov

Russian missile strikes not to bring negotiations closer – Danilov

17:18 07.11.2022
Shares of Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta, KrAZ, ZTR and Motor Sich seized at disposal of Defense Ministry during martial law - Danilov

Shares of Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta, KrAZ, ZTR and Motor Sich seized at disposal of Defense Ministry during martial law - Danilov

16:47 01.11.2022
Danilov calls first dpty head of Russia’s Presidential Administration Kiriyenko lobbyist for destruction of Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Danilov calls first dpty head of Russia’s Presidential Administration Kiriyenko lobbyist for destruction of Ukraine's energy infrastructure

11:35 29.09.2022
Ukraine to respond to Belarus in case of attack from its territory – Danilov

Ukraine to respond to Belarus in case of attack from its territory – Danilov

14:52 28.09.2022
Danilov meets with EU delegation, demonstrates SOTA system, which controls weapons received from allies

Danilov meets with EU delegation, demonstrates SOTA system, which controls weapons received from allies

09:56 28.09.2022
Russia’s possible nuclear attack not to stop Ukraine in defending its territory – Danilov

Russia’s possible nuclear attack not to stop Ukraine in defending its territory – Danilov

15:53 15.09.2022
Danilov presents to US Ambassador to Ukraine module of SOTA system

Danilov presents to US Ambassador to Ukraine module of SOTA system

14:56 14.09.2022
Oligarchic clans lose influence on Ukrainian politics – Danilov

Oligarchic clans lose influence on Ukrainian politics – Danilov

13:35 22.07.2022
Danilov, Europol reps to discuss statements on alleged sale of weapons on black market from Ukraine

Danilov, Europol reps to discuss statements on alleged sale of weapons on black market from Ukraine

10:28 22.07.2022
Foreign businessmen can also be recognized as oligarchs in Ukraine - Danilov

Foreign businessmen can also be recognized as oligarchs in Ukraine - Danilov

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia launches more than 16,000 missile strikes on Ukraine for nine months – Reznikov

SBU finds propaganda materials denying existence of Ukraine in Moscow Patriarchate churches in western Ukraine

Power system deficit on Mon morning up to 27%, emergency outages applied in Ukraine – Ukrenergo

President of Energoatom: Occupiers probably preparing to leave ZNPP

Zelensky: Defense forces prepare for new Russian missile strikes

LATEST

Попит на оренду заміських будинків із генераторами восени зріс вчетверо, пропозиція – ушестеро – OLX

Russia launches more than 16,000 missile strikes on Ukraine for nine months – Reznikov

Russian occupiers shoot car with civilians inside, crush it with tank in Kherson region in March – PGO

SBU finds propaganda materials denying existence of Ukraine in Moscow Patriarchate churches in western Ukraine

About 40% of Kyiv region without electricity – authorities

French Neo-Eco working on pilot housing renovation project in Hostomel near Kyiv with budget of EUR 45 mln

Power system deficit on Mon morning up to 27%, emergency outages applied in Ukraine – Ukrenergo

European Commission preparing to deliver to Ukraine 200 medium-sized transformers, two autotransformers, 40 heavy generators

USA provides $20 mln to Ukraine to support grain initiative – ambassador

President of Energoatom: Occupiers probably preparing to leave ZNPP

AD
AD
AD
AD