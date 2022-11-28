Facts

10:12 28.11.2022

Zelensky: Energy system recovering, but it is necessary to continue saving electricity

1 min read
Zelensky: Energy system recovering, but it is necessary to continue saving electricity

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky notes the restoration of the energy system, but calls for further energy savings.

"Our power engineers have continued to restore the system and we already have more opportunities to generate and supply electricity. However, unfortunately, not enough to make the supply completely stable," he said in a video statement on Saturday, November 26.

According to him, "as of the morning, half as many customers as yesterday were disconnected. At the same time, restrictions are still in place in 14 regions and Kyiv for over 100,000 customers in each region."

"If consumption rises in the evening, the number of blackouts could increase. This once again proves that it is necessary to consume energy rationally," the president said.

Tags: #energy

MORE ABOUT

16:38 28.11.2022
Due to emergency outages, consumption of household consumers in Kyiv limited to 4-6 hours per day – DTEK

Due to emergency outages, consumption of household consumers in Kyiv limited to 4-6 hours per day – DTEK

14:32 26.11.2022
Canada allocates CAD 10 mln to buy generators for Ukraine

Canada allocates CAD 10 mln to buy generators for Ukraine

12:20 26.11.2022
Azerbaijan will help Ukraine's energy sector - Energy Ministry

Azerbaijan will help Ukraine's energy sector - Energy Ministry

11:51 26.11.2022
Ukrenergo head predicts reduction in energy shortage in power system over weekend to 25%

Ukrenergo head predicts reduction in energy shortage in power system over weekend to 25%

11:30 26.11.2022
Khmelnytsky NPP connects power units Nos. 1 and 2 to Ukraine's energy system – regional administration

Khmelnytsky NPP connects power units Nos. 1 and 2 to Ukraine's energy system – regional administration

14:42 24.11.2022
Zaporizhia NPP starts to receive electricity for its own needs from grid, units of three other NPPs being prepared for connection - Energoatom

Zaporizhia NPP starts to receive electricity for its own needs from grid, units of three other NPPs being prepared for connection - Energoatom

12:25 24.11.2022
Ukraine's power system gradually recovering after 7th massive wave of Russian missile strikes – Ukrenergo

Ukraine's power system gradually recovering after 7th massive wave of Russian missile strikes – Ukrenergo

12:09 24.11.2022
Zelensky: More and more districts connected to energy supply

Zelensky: More and more districts connected to energy supply

11:19 24.11.2022
Germany initiates meeting of G7 FMs to support Ukraine's power system

Germany initiates meeting of G7 FMs to support Ukraine's power system

10:44 24.11.2022
Energy Minister expects resumption of work of nuclear power plants by evening

Energy Minister expects resumption of work of nuclear power plants by evening

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia launches more than 16,000 missile strikes on Ukraine for nine months – Reznikov

SBU finds propaganda materials denying existence of Ukraine in Moscow Patriarchate churches in western Ukraine

Power system deficit on Mon morning up to 27%, emergency outages applied in Ukraine – Ukrenergo

President of Energoatom: Occupiers probably preparing to leave ZNPP

Zelensky: Defense forces prepare for new Russian missile strikes

LATEST

Попит на оренду заміських будинків із генераторами восени зріс вчетверо, пропозиція – ушестеро – OLX

Danilov: Best solution to Ukraine's energy problem is missiles with range of 800 km or more

Russia launches more than 16,000 missile strikes on Ukraine for nine months – Reznikov

Russian occupiers shoot car with civilians inside, crush it with tank in Kherson region in March – PGO

SBU finds propaganda materials denying existence of Ukraine in Moscow Patriarchate churches in western Ukraine

About 40% of Kyiv region without electricity – authorities

French Neo-Eco working on pilot housing renovation project in Hostomel near Kyiv with budget of EUR 45 mln

Power system deficit on Mon morning up to 27%, emergency outages applied in Ukraine – Ukrenergo

European Commission preparing to deliver to Ukraine 200 medium-sized transformers, two autotransformers, 40 heavy generators

USA provides $20 mln to Ukraine to support grain initiative – ambassador

AD
AD
AD
AD