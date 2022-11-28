Zelensky: Energy system recovering, but it is necessary to continue saving electricity

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky notes the restoration of the energy system, but calls for further energy savings.

"Our power engineers have continued to restore the system and we already have more opportunities to generate and supply electricity. However, unfortunately, not enough to make the supply completely stable," he said in a video statement on Saturday, November 26.

According to him, "as of the morning, half as many customers as yesterday were disconnected. At the same time, restrictions are still in place in 14 regions and Kyiv for over 100,000 customers in each region."

"If consumption rises in the evening, the number of blackouts could increase. This once again proves that it is necessary to consume energy rationally," the president said.