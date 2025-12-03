Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:20 03.12.2025

Zelenskyy announces dismissal of majority of supervisory boards at Centrenergo, GTSOU, UDG, ECU, and Market Operator

2 min read
Zelenskyy announces dismissal of majority of supervisory boards at Centrenergo, GTSOU, UDG, ECU, and Market Operator
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

On Wednesday, December 3, the powers of a significant part of the supervisory boards of the main state-owned energy companies will be terminated: Centerenergo, GTS Operator, Market Operator, Ukrainian Distribution Grids, and Energy Company of Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that after a conversation with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko about personnel restructuring in the energy sector.

"The pace of transformation is good and should ensure full management transparency. Today, in particular, the powers of a significant part of the supervisory boards of the main state-owned energy companies will be terminated: Centrenergo, GTS Operator, Market Operator, Ukrainian Distribution Grids, and Energy Company of Ukraine. New members of the supervisory boards will be appointed in December according to a clear and fair procedure," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel.

Additionally, Zelenskyy instructed Ukraine's Minister of Defense, Denys Shmyhal, to urgently reboot the supervisory boards in the defense sector.

"Management and control over internal processes in companies takes place through the supervisory boards, and this must be ensured one hundred percent," he explained.

The head of state also instructed Svyrydenko to inform Ukraine's main partners about the measures that the Cabinet of Ministers is taking to guarantee trust in Ukraine and its institutions.

Tags: #zelenskyy #energy

