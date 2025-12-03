Govt initiates replacement of supervisory boards of state energy companies by Dec – Svyrydenko

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine initiated the immediate termination of the powers of a significant part of the supervisory boards of key state energy companies, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"Today, the government adopted a decision that continues personnel restructuring in the energy and defense sectors," Svyrydenko said in the Telegram channel following the results of the government meeting on Wednesday.

In particular, the Cabinet of Ministers initiated the immediate termination of the powers of a significant part of the supervisory boards of key state energy companies, including: Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine; PJSC Centrenergo; JSC Ukrainian Distribution Networks; JSC Energy Company of Ukraine; JSC Market Operator; JSC Ukrainian Energy Machines.

"Secondly. The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a transparent procedure for selecting candidates for supervisory boards. New members of the supervisory boards of the above-mentioned companies should be elected by the end of December," she said.

In addition, the government instructed the Minister of Defense to conduct a reboot of the supervisory boards at defense sector enterprises.

"The reboot of the supervisory boards is an important step, since it is the members of the supervisory boards who are responsible for strategic management and control over the company's internal processes," the Prime Minister said.