Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
18:54 03.12.2025

Govt initiates replacement of supervisory boards of state energy companies by Dec – Svyrydenko

2 min read
Govt initiates replacement of supervisory boards of state energy companies by Dec – Svyrydenko
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine initiated the immediate termination of the powers of a significant part of the supervisory boards of key state energy companies, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"Today, the government adopted a decision that continues personnel restructuring in the energy and defense sectors," Svyrydenko said in the Telegram channel following the results of the government meeting on Wednesday.

In particular, the Cabinet of Ministers initiated the immediate termination of the powers of a significant part of the supervisory boards of key state energy companies, including: Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine; PJSC Centrenergo; JSC Ukrainian Distribution Networks; JSC Energy Company of Ukraine; JSC Market Operator; JSC Ukrainian Energy Machines.

"Secondly. The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a transparent procedure for selecting candidates for supervisory boards. New members of the supervisory boards of the above-mentioned companies should be elected by the end of December," she said.

In addition, the government instructed the Minister of Defense to conduct a reboot of the supervisory boards at defense sector enterprises.

"The reboot of the supervisory boards is an important step, since it is the members of the supervisory boards who are responsible for strategic management and control over the company's internal processes," the Prime Minister said.

Tags: #energy #svyrydenko

MORE ABOUT

16:20 03.12.2025
Zelenskyy announces dismissal of majority of supervisory boards at Centrenergo, GTSOU, UDG, ECU, and Market Operator

Zelenskyy announces dismissal of majority of supervisory boards at Centrenergo, GTSOU, UDG, ECU, and Market Operator

10:46 03.12.2025
Today is a historic day for the EU – we are completely abandoning Russian energy – von der Leyen

Today is a historic day for the EU – we are completely abandoning Russian energy – von der Leyen

10:00 03.12.2025
Great Britain allocates GBP 10 million to Ukraine for restoration of energy structure

Great Britain allocates GBP 10 million to Ukraine for restoration of energy structure

18:40 01.12.2025
Cabinet instructs departments to ensure unhindered connection of cogeneration units to grid – Svyrydenko

Cabinet instructs departments to ensure unhindered connection of cogeneration units to grid – Svyrydenko

18:07 01.12.2025
Cabinet sets special price for gas for cogeneration plants in frontline regions – Svyrydenko

Cabinet sets special price for gas for cogeneration plants in frontline regions – Svyrydenko

15:15 01.12.2025
Ukraine secures 1.2 mcm of 2.2 mcm/day gas capacity via Trans-Balkan route for Dec

Ukraine secures 1.2 mcm of 2.2 mcm/day gas capacity via Trans-Balkan route for Dec

10:25 01.12.2025
Servant of the People MPs to meet PM Sviridenko and Finance Minister Marchenko Monday evening

Servant of the People MPs to meet PM Sviridenko and Finance Minister Marchenko Monday evening

10:11 28.11.2025
Govt puts up for auction assets of mineral water producer behind Morshynska, Myrhorodska brands – Svyrydenko

Govt puts up for auction assets of mineral water producer behind Morshynska, Myrhorodska brands – Svyrydenko

09:56 26.11.2025
Over 280,000 families from frontline regions receive compensation for electricity – PM Svyrydenko

Over 280,000 families from frontline regions receive compensation for electricity – PM Svyrydenko

16:13 25.11.2025
Svyrydenko thanks French President's special envoy for his contribution to helping Ukraine

Svyrydenko thanks French President's special envoy for his contribution to helping Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Rada raises tax on bank profits in 2026 from 25% to 50%

Cabinet approves pricing liberalization to compensate Ukrzaliznytsia for 3,000 free travel program

Zelenskyy announces dismissal of majority of supervisory boards at Centrenergo, GTSOU, UDG, ECU, and Market Operator

Rada adopts 2026 state budget

Ukraine needs extra $45 bln from intl partners in 2026

LATEST

Rada raises tax on bank profits in 2026 from 25% to 50%

Zelenskyy on budget's adoption: There’s evidence for partners that there will be no grounds for instability in Ukraine

Cabinet approves pricing liberalization to compensate Ukrzaliznytsia for 3,000 free travel program

Rada adopts 2026 state budget

Ukraine needs extra $45 bln from intl partners in 2026

Naftogaz has imported 4.4 bcm of gas since May, volume will reach 5 bcm by year-end – Commercial Director

EBRD provides Credit Agricole Bank EUR 150 mln guarantee for business lending

European Council, European Parliament agree on plan to end Russian gas imports

Astarta CEO Ivanchyk buys additional 0.3% stake for $1 mln

EBRD to provide Ukrhydroenergo EUR 75 mln, expects additional EUR 20 mln in investment grants

AD
AD