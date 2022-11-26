Belgium to supply energy equipment to Ukraine - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Belgium is ready to provide Ukraine with generators and other necessary power equipment.

In a statement following a meeting with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, Zelensky also thanked Belgium for supporting the Grain from Ukraine initiative.

"Belgium was the first to support it, providing funding for humanitarian food supplies for countries that are in great difficulty. Millions of people in the poor countries of Africa and Asia will be saved from hunger," Zelensky said.

He also thanked for the signed joint declaration, "which testifies to Belgium's support for our movement towards the EU and NATO."

"We appreciate the fact that Belgium is the leader in freezing Russian assets – EUR 50 billion and even more," Zelensky said.