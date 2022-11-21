Facts

15:25 21.11.2022

All Ukrainian inpatient, emergency medical facilities provided with generators – Liashko

All Ukrainian hospitals and emergency medical facilities are provided with generators, the press service of the Ministry of Health said.

"Currently, all medical institutions providing inpatient and emergency medical care are provided with generators. When there is no electricity in a settlement for a long time, separate blocks should be provided in hospitals that will serve as invincibility points, like those that are now opening in the Kherson region," Minister of Health Viktor Liashko said.

He said in the event of a blackout in most medical facilities, generators are activated automatically within a few seconds.

Liashko said that at present, the Health Ministry, together with the World Bank, has launched a project to purchase an additional 1,100 generators, which should appear in Ukrainian hospitals in a short time. Another 170 generators for medical facilities will be provided by WHO.

Tags: #energy #medicine #hospitals #generators

