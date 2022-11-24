Facts

18:53 24.11.2022

Ukrainian aviation carry out 12 strikes on places of invaders’ concentration, their equipment

1 min read
Ukrainian aviation carry out 12 strikes on places of invaders’ concentration, their equipment

The aviation of the Defense Forces has carried out 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers during the current day.

As reported in the operational information on the Russian invasion on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Thursday evening, Ukrainian aviation also launched two strikes on the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems of the Russian occupiers.

Tags: #aviation

MORE ABOUT

19:06 08.11.2022
Ukrainian aviation strikes 16 strikes on occupiers, four control points, eight areas of concentration of enemy equipment, manpower, four positions of air defense systems hit

Ukrainian aviation strikes 16 strikes on occupiers, four control points, eight areas of concentration of enemy equipment, manpower, four positions of air defense systems hit

13:35 05.11.2022
Ukrainian aviation inflict 11 strikes on enemy in past day – General Staff

Ukrainian aviation inflict 11 strikes on enemy in past day – General Staff

11:35 02.11.2022
AFU Aviation inflicts 33 strikes on enemy troops in day – AFU General Staff

AFU Aviation inflicts 33 strikes on enemy troops in day – AFU General Staff

18:47 28.03.2022
Ukraine needs serious missile defense systems, fifth generation aircraft - Budanov

Ukraine needs serious missile defense systems, fifth generation aircraft - Budanov

14:38 24.03.2022
Four Russian helicopters shot down in the morning near Kherson – Ministry of Defense

Four Russian helicopters shot down in the morning near Kherson – Ministry of Defense

11:05 22.03.2022
Russian occupiers increase their aviation presence in Ukraine's airspace – AFU Command of Air Forces

Russian occupiers increase their aviation presence in Ukraine's airspace – AFU Command of Air Forces

10:07 20.03.2022
Ukrainian air defense shot down three helicopters of invaders on Sat – Air Force Command

Ukrainian air defense shot down three helicopters of invaders on Sat – Air Force Command

12:35 17.03.2022
Two enemy aircraft, one helicopter shot down in Kharkiv region, enemy armored personnel carrier eliminated – authorities

Two enemy aircraft, one helicopter shot down in Kharkiv region, enemy armored personnel carrier eliminated – authorities

09:18 17.03.2022
Ukrainian air defense on Wed destroyed at least 10 enemy planes and helicopters – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian air defense on Wed destroyed at least 10 enemy planes and helicopters – AFU General Staff

09:54 16.03.2022
3 Russian planes, 3 UAVs, 1 helicopter, 2 cruise missiles destroyed by Ukrainian air defense in 24 hours – Air Force Command

3 Russian planes, 3 UAVs, 1 helicopter, 2 cruise missiles destroyed by Ukrainian air defense in 24 hours – Air Force Command

AD

HOT NEWS

Khmelnytsky NPP connects power unit No. 1 to Ukraine's power grid

DTEK announces resumption of operation of its power plants, power grids

Fifty Ukrainian servicemen released from Russian captivity

Russian preparing its troops for so-called possible escalation on border with Ukraine on Nov 23-28 – Hromov

Water supply resumed in Kyiv – Klitschko

LATEST

Invaders tighten police measures in occupied Skadovs district

Executive Committee of Odesa City Council supports draft decision on dismantling, transfer of monument to Ekaterina II

Khmelnytsky NPP connects power unit No. 1 to Ukraine's power grid

DTEK announces resumption of operation of its power plants, power grids

Boris Johnson becomes honorary citizen of Kyiv

Fifty Ukrainian servicemen released from Russian captivity

Russian preparing its troops for so-called possible escalation on border with Ukraine on Nov 23-28 – Hromov

Water supply resumed in Kyiv – Klitschko

Zelensky calls on OSCE to become leader in fight against Russian terror

Victims of missile attack in Vyshgorod, Kyiv region reach five people, four multi-storey buildings significantly damaged – regional police chief

AD
AD
AD
AD