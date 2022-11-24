Ukrainian aviation carry out 12 strikes on places of invaders’ concentration, their equipment
The aviation of the Defense Forces has carried out 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers during the current day.
As reported in the operational information on the Russian invasion on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Thursday evening, Ukrainian aviation also launched two strikes on the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems of the Russian occupiers.