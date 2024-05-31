Facts

10:42 31.05.2024

Ukrainian aviation attack 20 enemy concentration sites – AFU General Staff

1 min read
Since the beginning of the current day, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and units of the missile forces have struck 21 areas of concentration of invader personnel, as well as one air defense system and two artillery systems.

"The Ukrainian aviation defeated 20 areas of concentration of personnel of the Russian occupiers. Units of missile forces and artillery hit one air defense system, two artillery systems and one area of concentration of enemy personnel," according to the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 22:30 of Thursday posted on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

