Facts

16:29 24.11.2022

Fifty Ukrainian servicemen released from Russian captivity

1 min read
Fifty Ukrainian servicemen have been released from Russian captivity, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said.

"Today, we have managed to return fifty Ukrainian servicemen from Russian captivity. These are 20 national guardsmen, twelve fellows from the Navy, six border guards, and two territorial defense servicemen," he said on the Telegram channel.

Among those released there are two officers and 48 privates, including sergeants.

Ukraine returned back 19 defenders of Mariupol, twelve of whom were evacuated from Azovstal, as well as 15 captives from Chornobyl Nuclear power Plant and seven servicemen from the snake Island, Yermak said.

 

