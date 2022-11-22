Facts

18:51 22.11.2022

Poland to host W4UA Summit under auspices of Ukrainian MFA

1 min read
On December 7-9, Rzeszów will host the international event World for Ukraine Summit (W4UA) under the auspices of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine.

"The goal of the WORLD FOR UKRAINE SUMMIT is to study the current condition and issues of international humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, as well as to find out the extent of the damage caused to our state by Russia's large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine. The W4UA Summit will contribute to the actualization and strengthening of existing humanitarian activities and the establishment of cooperation between non-governmental organizations, business and government agencies," the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine said on Tuesday.

In addition, food and energy security, support for Ukrainian startups, restoration plans for destroyed Ukrainian cities, as well as possible forms of business cooperation on relevant projects will be discussed on the sidelines of the W4UA Summit. The event will include six themed areas, more than 50 panel discussions, four symposiums, and a range of other themed events, the ministry said.

"Delegates from Ukraine are invited for free participation. For this, register at https://w4ua.com/ and use the promo code W4UA-NGO-UA," it said.

