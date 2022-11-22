Law enforcement officers enter info on fact that Russian military committed treachery in connection with opening fire on AFU during imitation of surrender

Luhansk Regional prosecutor's office has entered into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations (ERDR) information on the fact of treachery committed by servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) told Interfax-Ukraine.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"According to the results of media monitoring, it became known that in the village of Makiyivka, Luhansk region, the Russian military, imitating the surrender to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, opened fire on the Ukrainian defenders. Such acts are prohibited by international humanitarian law," the law enforcement officers said.

During the pretrial investigation, measures will be taken to establish all the circumstances of this event, as well as a legal assessment will be given to all its participants.