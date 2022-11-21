Zelensky calls on NATO Parliamentary Assembly to support Ukraine's bid for membership in Alliance, EU

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the NATO Parliamentary Assembly to support Ukraine's bid for membership in the Alliance and the European Union.

"Ukraine should become a full member of the European Union and NATO. I urge you to support our applications for membership in the EU and the Alliance," Zelensky said, speaking via video link to the participants of the meeting of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly on Monday.

He stressed that the people of Ukraine do not just believe, but are confident that they will be able to defend themselves in Russia's war against Ukraine and return the borders of a united Europe throughout the eastern and southern borders of the Ukrainian state.

"Ukrainians do not just believe – Ukrainians know that the strength of our democracy will guarantee that no tyranny to the east of us will be able to threaten Europe. But in order to realize all this, we must use the full strength of our community, the full potential of our cooperation in order to stop this terrorist Russian war step by step and bring peace back," the president said.