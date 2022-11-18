Facts

16:08 18.11.2022

Shmyhal: Russian attacks disable almost half of our energy system

1 min read
Shmyhal: Russian attacks disable almost half of our energy system

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said that almost a half of the country's energy system has been disabled as a result of Russia's attacks.

"Unfortunately, Russia continues to launch missile strikes against the civilian and critical infrastructure of Ukraine in its war against the civilian population… Almost a half of our energy system has been disabled," he said at a joint press conference with Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis in Kyiv on Friday.

The Prime Minister also emphasized that Ukraine needs extra support from its partners in the sphere of energy, supplies of additional equipment, as well as financial assistance for the purchase of additional volumes of gas, and other forms of support for the energy sector.

Tags: #energy #attacks

MORE ABOUT

12:58 18.11.2022
EU to send additional energy equipment, emergency aid to Ukraine

EU to send additional energy equipment, emergency aid to Ukraine

12:56 18.11.2022
Russian aggressor in Kherson destroys networks for UAH 1.5-2 bln – Khersonoblenergo top manager

Russian aggressor in Kherson destroys networks for UAH 1.5-2 bln – Khersonoblenergo top manager

09:49 18.11.2022
Zelensky: Ten mln Ukrainians remain without electricity supply on Thurs evening

Zelensky: Ten mln Ukrainians remain without electricity supply on Thurs evening

09:29 18.11.2022
Ukrenergo calls fake Telegram channels' info on complete power outage in country

Ukrenergo calls fake Telegram channels' info on complete power outage in country

13:05 16.11.2022
DTEK's energy facility again suffers damage from missile strikes on Nov 15 – company

DTEK's energy facility again suffers damage from missile strikes on Nov 15 – company

12:54 16.11.2022
EU ramps support for Ukraine in rebuilding energy infrastructure in response to Russian aggression – EU Energy Commissioner

EU ramps support for Ukraine in rebuilding energy infrastructure in response to Russian aggression – EU Energy Commissioner

12:10 16.11.2022
Power engineers resume power supply to 8 mln consumers – Zelensky

Power engineers resume power supply to 8 mln consumers – Zelensky

18:17 15.11.2022
In Lviv, 80% of city without electricity, hot water and heat – Sadovy

In Lviv, 80% of city without electricity, hot water and heat – Sadovy

18:06 15.11.2022
Attack on Ukraine's power system on Tues could have consequences for some neighboring countries – Energy Minister

Attack on Ukraine's power system on Tues could have consequences for some neighboring countries – Energy Minister

16:55 15.11.2022
DTEK warns of emergency outages in Kyiv, region at command of Ukrenergo due to Russian attacks

DTEK warns of emergency outages in Kyiv, region at command of Ukrenergo due to Russian attacks

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian specialists get access to site of tragedy in Przewodów, Ukraine and Poland to cooperate openly - Kuleba

Next year, Ukraine to be able to independently meet all the needs of defense forces in bulletproof vests and helmets – Reznikov

Invaders lose about 350 military, five artillery systems; five drones, six cruise missiles shot down in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Death toll of missile strike on residential building in Volniansk increased to nine – K. Tymoshenko

Zelensky: Ten mln Ukrainians remain without electricity supply on Thurs evening

LATEST

Restoration work completed at 42 of 69 multi-apartment buildings in Borodianka damaged by Russian invaders

Zelensky discusses with Dombrovskis financial support, involvement of European Commission in launching Ukraine Recovery Fund

Ukrainian law enforcers record another Russian war crime – murder of seven civilians in Kherson region

Ukrainian specialists get access to site of tragedy in Przewodów, Ukraine and Poland to cooperate openly - Kuleba

Auchan Ukraine opens 12th pick-up point in Ukraine

Tickets from Mykolaiv for Kyiv-Kherson train sold out – Kim

Water supply of Mykolaiv to be restored after restoration of electricity in Kherson region – Kim

Seventh Zuzana 2 howitzer already delivered to Ukraine - Slovak Defense Ministry

Next year, Ukraine to be able to independently meet all the needs of defense forces in bulletproof vests and helmets – Reznikov

В Україну доставлена вже сьома гаубиця Zuzana 2 - глава Міноборони Словаччини

AD
AD
AD
AD