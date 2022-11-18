Shmyhal: Russian attacks disable almost half of our energy system

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said that almost a half of the country's energy system has been disabled as a result of Russia's attacks.

"Unfortunately, Russia continues to launch missile strikes against the civilian and critical infrastructure of Ukraine in its war against the civilian population… Almost a half of our energy system has been disabled," he said at a joint press conference with Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis in Kyiv on Friday.

The Prime Minister also emphasized that Ukraine needs extra support from its partners in the sphere of energy, supplies of additional equipment, as well as financial assistance for the purchase of additional volumes of gas, and other forms of support for the energy sector.