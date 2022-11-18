Facts

14:18 18.11.2022

Water supply of Mykolaiv to be restored after restoration of electricity in Kherson region – Kim

1 min read
Water supply of Mykolaiv to be restored after restoration of electricity in Kherson region – Kim

The water supply of Mykolaiv will be restored completely after the resumption of electricity in Kherson region, said head of the Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim.

"Restoration of water supply will be possible completely ... after there is electricity in Kherson region … but we are working, the teams are involved to work not sequentially, but in parallel," Kim said on the air of the national telethon on Friday.

He is convinced that the water supply in the city will be restored in the coming weeks.

Tags: #water #mykolaiv

MORE ABOUT

14:49 18.11.2022
Tickets from Mykolaiv for Kyiv-Kherson train sold out – Kim

Tickets from Mykolaiv for Kyiv-Kherson train sold out – Kim

13:46 11.11.2022
Death toll from missile attack on multi-apartment building in Mykolaiv reaches seven people – Tymoshenko

Death toll from missile attack on multi-apartment building in Mykolaiv reaches seven people – Tymoshenko

10:43 11.11.2022
Six persons pulled out dead from under rubble of house in Mykolaiv

Six persons pulled out dead from under rubble of house in Mykolaiv

09:18 11.11.2022
Two people killed, two wounded in nighttime enemy missile attack on Mykolaiv – local authorities

Two people killed, two wounded in nighttime enemy missile attack on Mykolaiv – local authorities

10:24 10.11.2022
Occupiers fire on Mykolaiv on Wed, there is one wounded

Occupiers fire on Mykolaiv on Wed, there is one wounded

10:02 18.10.2022
No electricity, water supply in Zhytomyr after shelling, hospitals operate on backup power – mayor

No electricity, water supply in Zhytomyr after shelling, hospitals operate on backup power – mayor

16:22 14.10.2022
Rescue operation in Mykolaiv completed, body of one more victim found under apartment building rubble – mayor

Rescue operation in Mykolaiv completed, body of one more victim found under apartment building rubble – mayor

10:35 13.10.2022
Child rescued from rubble of high-rise building in Mykolaiv, search for seven people continues – regional governor

Child rescued from rubble of high-rise building in Mykolaiv, search for seven people continues – regional governor

12:25 01.10.2022
Five people injured, including three-month-old child, in shelling of Mykolaiv

Five people injured, including three-month-old child, in shelling of Mykolaiv

19:05 29.09.2022
Two dead, 12 wounded amid shelling in Mykolaiv – regional council

Two dead, 12 wounded amid shelling in Mykolaiv – regional council

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian specialists get access to site of tragedy in Przewodów, Ukraine and Poland to cooperate openly - Kuleba

Next year, Ukraine to be able to independently meet all the needs of defense forces in bulletproof vests and helmets – Reznikov

Invaders lose about 350 military, five artillery systems; five drones, six cruise missiles shot down in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Death toll of missile strike on residential building in Volniansk increased to nine – K. Tymoshenko

Zelensky: Ten mln Ukrainians remain without electricity supply on Thurs evening

LATEST

Restoration work completed at 42 of 69 multi-apartment buildings in Borodianka damaged by Russian invaders

Zelensky discusses with Dombrovskis financial support, involvement of European Commission in launching Ukraine Recovery Fund

Ukrainian law enforcers record another Russian war crime – murder of seven civilians in Kherson region

Shmyhal: Russian attacks disable almost half of our energy system

Ukrainian specialists get access to site of tragedy in Przewodów, Ukraine and Poland to cooperate openly - Kuleba

Auchan Ukraine opens 12th pick-up point in Ukraine

Seventh Zuzana 2 howitzer already delivered to Ukraine - Slovak Defense Ministry

Next year, Ukraine to be able to independently meet all the needs of defense forces in bulletproof vests and helmets – Reznikov

В Україну доставлена вже сьома гаубиця Zuzana 2 - глава Міноборони Словаччини

Invaders lose about 350 military, five artillery systems; five drones, six cruise missiles shot down in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD