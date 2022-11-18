Water supply of Mykolaiv to be restored after restoration of electricity in Kherson region – Kim

The water supply of Mykolaiv will be restored completely after the resumption of electricity in Kherson region, said head of the Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim.

"Restoration of water supply will be possible completely ... after there is electricity in Kherson region … but we are working, the teams are involved to work not sequentially, but in parallel," Kim said on the air of the national telethon on Friday.

He is convinced that the water supply in the city will be restored in the coming weeks.