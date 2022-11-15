In Lviv, 80% of city without electricity, hot water and heat – Sadovy

Some 80% of Lviv without electricity after a strike on an energy infrastructure facility, Mayor Andriy Sadovy said.

"The situation is very difficult. Some 80% of Lviv remains without electricity. Due to the lack of electricity, the heat supply has been temporarily suspended. There is no hot water. Our municipal services are already starting up diesel generators," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to Sadovy, one person was wounded as a result of missile attacks, he was promptly hospitalized.

The mayor also said that trams and trolleybuses do not run in the city. Restoration work will begin after the end of the air raid alarm.

"Cars with loudspeakers will announce the end of the alarm in the city," the mayor of Lviv wrote.