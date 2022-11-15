Facts

18:16 15.11.2022

Zelensky about Russia's Tue attack on infrastructure: Enemy won't get what it wants

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the aggressor country has launched 85 missile strikes against Ukraine and might fire up to 20 more missiles.

"Most of them were aimed at the energy infrastructure. It is clear what the enemy wants, but it will not get what it wants," the head of state said in a video address on Tuesday.

"I am calling on everyone – take care and stay in bomb shelters. I know these attacks have caused blackouts in many cities of our country. We are working. We will restore everything. We will survive," he said.

