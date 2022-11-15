Two rocket hits into residential buildings recorded in Kyiv – Klitschko

In Kyiv, two hits have been recorded in Pechersk district, mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko has said.

"There is an attack on the capital. According to preliminary information, two residential buildings were hit in Pechersk district. Several missiles were shot down by the air defense over Kyiv. Medics and rescuers are working at the place of hits. More detailed informationwill be provided later," Klitschko wrote on the Telegram channel.