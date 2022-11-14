Facts

15:11 14.11.2022

Russia is not in position to dictate its terms, Ukraine's peace formula remains unchanged – Ukrainian MFA

Speaking about the statements of the Russian Foreign Ministry that the withdrawal of Russian troops is unacceptable for Moscow as a precondition for starting negotiations, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko said Russia is not in a position to dictate its terms.

"The dialogue should take into account the situation on the ground." Russia is not in the position to dictate its terms. Ukraine's peace formula remains unchanged: an immediate cessation of the war, the withdrawal of all Russian troops, the restoration of Ukrainian territorial integrity, compensation for the damage caused and the provision of effective guarantees against a repetition of aggression," he said on Facebook.

The Foreign Ministry said that under other conditions it would be impossible to achieve sustainable peace.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleksandr Hrushko said "the withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine is unacceptable for Moscow as a precondition for starting negotiations."

"Our president has repeatedly said that we are ready for negotiations. But these negotiations, of course, must take into account the situation on the ground," he said.

