Ukraine, USA to work on synchronization of sanctions

An independent working group of international experts on sanctions against Russia is working on recommendations for expanding sanctions against entire sectors of the Russian economy, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko said after a meeting with U.S. Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson and U.S. State Department Sanctions Coordinator James O'Brien on Thursday in Washington.

"It is the sanctions synchronized by the partner states that give the greatest effect, so we are paying increased attention to the synchronization and reflection of sanctions," Svyrydenko was quoted as saying in a message from the Ministry of Economy on Friday.

She informed her American colleagues about the measures taken by Ukraine since the beginning of the large-scale invasion to increase sanctions pressure on the aggressor, and, in particular, about the activities of the Interdepartmental Working Group on the implementation of the state sanctions policy, created at the end of the summer by a government decision.

In addition, the parties discussed in detail the coordination between the countries in matters of further increasing sanctions pressure on Russia, which should deprive Russia of resources for further financing aggression against Ukraine and the access of the Russian military-industrial complex to Western technologies and components for the production of weapons.