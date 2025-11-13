Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:31 13.11.2025

Zelensky imposes sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated November 13, 2025 "On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)".

The corresponding decree No. 843/2025 is posted on the president’s website.

The document, in particular, introduced sanctions against Israeli citizens Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman.

 

