20:00 17.11.2025

Graham: Russia sanctions bill will provide Trump with more tools to end bloodbath in Ukraine

U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham welcomed Congress' advancement of a bipartisan Russia sanctions bill that would give President Trump more tools to stop the bloodshed in Ukraine.

“The legislation allows the U.S. President to impose secondary sanctions and tariffs – at his discretion – on countries who continue to buy cheap Russian oil and gas, propping up Putin’s war machine. This legislation is designed to give President Trump more flexibility and power to push Putin to the peace table by going after both Putin and countries like Iran that support him. I appreciate the strong bipartisan support for this legislation in both the House of Representatives and the Senate,” Graham said on X.

He stressed that sanctions against the two largest Russian oil companies were of great importance.

“The Russia sanctions bill will continue the momentum to end this war honorably, justly and once and for all,” the senator stressed.

