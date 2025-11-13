US agrees not to impose sanctions on Russian oil and gas supplies to Hungary for one year - Rubio

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

The US government has agreed not to extend sanctions on oil and gas supplies from Russia to Hungary for the next year, State Department chief Marco Rubio has said.

"As for the pipelines through which they receive oil and gas, we are talking about an extension for a year (the decision to exempt them from sanctions - IF-U)," he told reporters in Canada.

The US Secretary of State added that the lifting of sanctions on the Paks-2 nuclear power plant under construction in Hungary, on the contrary, is indefinite. "We want them to successfully complete construction, because we want to see them independent in the energy sector," Rubio explained.

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed confidence that as long as he holds his current position and Donald Trump is US president, Washington will not impose sanctions against oil and gas supplies from Russia to Hungarian territory.