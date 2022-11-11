Six persons pulled out dead from under rubble of house in Mykolaiv

In Mykolaiv, rescuers have already removed six bodies of the dead from under the rubble of a five-story building destroyed by a missile attack, Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych has said.

"From under the rubble of the house, rescuers seized three more bodies, a man and two women. As of 10:00, six people died from a blow to a residential building," Senkevych said in a Telegram channel on Friday.

Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said a married couple was among the dead. Their 16-year-old child survived because he slept in another room.

"The social service is taking care of the boy," Tymoshenko said in the Telegram channel.

Earlier it was reported that as a result of a night rocket attack on a residential building in Mykolaiv, five people were killed and two were injured.