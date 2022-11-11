Facts

10:43 11.11.2022

Six persons pulled out dead from under rubble of house in Mykolaiv

1 min read
Six persons pulled out dead from under rubble of house in Mykolaiv

In Mykolaiv, rescuers have already removed six bodies of the dead from under the rubble of a five-story building destroyed by a missile attack, Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych has said.

"From under the rubble of the house, rescuers seized three more bodies, a man and two women. As of 10:00, six people died from a blow to a residential building," Senkevych said in a Telegram channel on Friday.

Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said a married couple was among the dead. Their 16-year-old child survived because he slept in another room.

"The social service is taking care of the boy," Tymoshenko said in the Telegram channel.

Earlier it was reported that as a result of a night rocket attack on a residential building in Mykolaiv, five people were killed and two were injured.

Tags: #mykolaiv

MORE ABOUT

09:18 11.11.2022
Two people killed, two wounded in nighttime enemy missile attack on Mykolaiv – local authorities

Two people killed, two wounded in nighttime enemy missile attack on Mykolaiv – local authorities

10:24 10.11.2022
Occupiers fire on Mykolaiv on Wed, there is one wounded

Occupiers fire on Mykolaiv on Wed, there is one wounded

16:22 14.10.2022
Rescue operation in Mykolaiv completed, body of one more victim found under apartment building rubble – mayor

Rescue operation in Mykolaiv completed, body of one more victim found under apartment building rubble – mayor

10:35 13.10.2022
Child rescued from rubble of high-rise building in Mykolaiv, search for seven people continues – regional governor

Child rescued from rubble of high-rise building in Mykolaiv, search for seven people continues – regional governor

12:25 01.10.2022
Five people injured, including three-month-old child, in shelling of Mykolaiv

Five people injured, including three-month-old child, in shelling of Mykolaiv

19:05 29.09.2022
Two dead, 12 wounded amid shelling in Mykolaiv – regional council

Two dead, 12 wounded amid shelling in Mykolaiv – regional council

18:30 29.09.2022
Mykolaiv mayor reports explosion near public transport stop, there are victims

Mykolaiv mayor reports explosion near public transport stop, there are victims

13:35 27.09.2022
Invaders fire at Mykolaiv twice at night from Tornado-S MLRS – Kim

Invaders fire at Mykolaiv twice at night from Tornado-S MLRS – Kim

09:12 27.09.2022
Invaders shell Mykolaiv, number of civilian objects damaged – mayor

Invaders shell Mykolaiv, number of civilian objects damaged – mayor

10:12 26.09.2022
Russian occupiers fire at Mykolaiv in the morning, hit industrial zone – mayor

Russian occupiers fire at Mykolaiv in the morning, hit industrial zone – mayor

AD

HOT NEWS

There will be large-scale emergency blackout in Kyiv on Friday due to new attacks on energy facilities - YASNO CEO

Two people killed, two wounded in nighttime enemy missile attack on Mykolaiv – local authorities

AFU liberates 41 settlements in Kherson direction since Oct 1 – Zaluzhny

Invaders loss about 740 soldiers, 16 drones in Ukraine per day – AFU General Staff

Ukraine's stance for G-20 summit formed – Zelensky

LATEST

Pentagon unveils list of regular military aid to Ukraine

There will be large-scale emergency blackout in Kyiv on Friday due to new attacks on energy facilities - YASNO CEO

WHO confirms more than 660 attacks on Ukrainian medical facilities since start of war - WHO repr

WHO delivers more than 1,300 tonnes of medical supplies to Ukraine since start of full-scale Russian invasion - repr

UK to supply Ukraine with 1,000 anti-aircraft missiles, more than 25,000 winter kits for military

AFU liberate 12 settlements on Kherson-Mykolaiv regions border – region’s head

Zelensky discusses defense support for Ukraine, assistance with passage of winter period with UK PM

Situation in Donetsk operational area remains most difficult – AFU General Staff

Ukrainians in territories temporarily occupied by Russia are in state of humanitarian disaster – Dpty Defense Minister

Ukraine opens checkpoint Krasnoilsk-Vicovu de Sus, completes 85% of work at Diakivtsi

AD
AD
AD
AD