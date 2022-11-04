Invaders carrying out filtration measures against population, abducting and taking out citizens in unknown direction – AFU General Staff

The Russian occupiers are carrying out filtration measures against the population in Luhansk and Kherson regions, abducting and taking citizens to an unknown destination, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"Representatives of the so-called military commandant's office carried out filtration measures against the local population in the village of Pisky in Starobilsk district of Luhansk region. About 30 citizens were abducted and taken to an unknown destination," the report says.

According to the General Staff, this is a violation of international humanitarian law, laws and customs of warfare.

It is noted that similar events are held in settlements along Oleshky – Nova Kakhovka highway of Kherson region.

In addition, there is an increased movement of trucks and cars with looted property along the highways of Kherson region. Significant robberies are committed in Beryslav and nearby settlements. In particular, property and repair facilities are being removed from electric grid maintenance enterprises. In the village of Topolivka, the Russian occupiers use as a "human shield" a local school and kindergarten, where up to three hundred enemy soldiers with equipment are housed.

At the same time, the leadership of Primorsky Territory of the Russian Federation is forced to introduce additional security measures and strengthen the police regime. In the city of Vladivostok, the authorities are preparing for possible protest manifestations among the local population, who are dissatisfied with the mobilization measures carried out earlier and the large losses of representatives of the region in the war in Ukraine.