Norwegian research funds develop new technology to study war crimes against Ukraine

The Peace Research Institute in Oslo (PRIO) is implementing a research project "Recording Explosive Munitions for the Analysis of War Crimes" (REMWAR), aimed at determining under what conditions Russian troops carry out illegal attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine, the institute said on its website.

"The project will use its technological capabilities to provide unprecedented insights into an ongoing war, aiming to solve three problems: understanding when and where intentional attacks on civilians are most likely, to help prevent atrocities; identifying biases in both traditional conflict data and NORSAR's event detections, to build a more comprehensive picture of the war in Ukraine; advancing the technology for use in monitoring future ceasefire agreements, mapping unexploded munitions, and detecting strikes on protected or civilian infrastructure," the report reads.

The project, presented at a workshop at the Nobel Peace Center in Oslo on Monday, has already received NOK 12 million (about $1 million) over three years from the Research Council of Norway. The investigation will continue through 2025, with the first data expected to be published early next year.

NORSAR is a developer of advanced tools for measuring explosions associated with combat operations. "NORSAR has long-term experience in the global monitoring of nuclear tests. Now, we can use our technology for yet another important cause, researching war crimes in the biggest armed conflict in Europe since World War II," CEO of NORSAR Anne Strømmen Lycke said.

PRIO investigates how conflicts arise and how they can be resolved, how different types of violence affect people, how societies overcome crises and documents general trends. Researchers aim to understand processes and develop specific responses.