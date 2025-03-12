Zelenskyy: Waiting for delegation report from Saudi Arabia, preparing new tasks for our diplomacy

Ukraine continues to work on the diplomatic front in order to quickly provide all the necessary conditions for putting pressure on Russia and achieving real peace, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an evening address on Wednesday.

"I am waiting for the reports of the Ukrainian delegation that worked in Saudi Arabia, and we are preparing new tasks for our diplomacy. We need to move towards peace. We need to move towards security guarantees. We need to release our people. We are determined to work as quickly as possible with our partners. The main thing is the ability of our partners to ensure Russia's readiness not to deceive, but to really end the war," the president emphasized.