20:15 12.03.2025

Enemy trying to break through border in Sumy region, but being destroyed by Defense Forces of Ukraine units

The Russians are trying to break through the border in Sumy region, but are being destroyed by border guards and other units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, Spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko said.

"Trying to push the Defense Forces of Ukraine out of Kursk region, the Russians are carrying out dozens of assault operations on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers. They are seeking to encircle our forces located in Kursk region, or to cut off logistical routes. Currently, there is an attempt to cross the border by small enemy assault groups of two to three servicemen, sometimes five, whose task is to penetrate as deep as possible into our territory, accumulate, consolidate and expand the combat zone," he said during the broadcast of the United News telethon.

According to the spokesman, however, the Russians are not having any success, only in the past 24 hours about 20 Russian servicemen have been destroyed.

