Facts

09:42 04.11.2022

Zaluzhny discusses situation at front with Commander-in-Chief of NATO Air Force Cavoli

1 min read
Zaluzhny discusses situation at front with Commander-in-Chief of NATO Air Force Cavoli

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny discussed the situation at the front with his NATO counterpart Christopher Cavoli, as well as Russian missile attacks and the use of UAVs.

"I talked over the phone with Supreme Commander of the NATO Joint Armed Forces in Europe and commander of the U.S. Armed Forces in Europe, General Christopher Cavoli," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

He noted that they discussed the situation on the Ukrainian front.

"It’s tense, but controlled. The enemy has tripled the intensity of hostilities in certain sectors of the front – up to 80 attacks daily. Thanks to the courage and skill of our soldiers, we are holding the defense," he said.

Zaluzhny also stressed that during the conversation, the parties noted the problem of Russian missile attacks and the use of unmanned aerial vehicles. According to him, Ukraine's partners understand the need to supply missile and air defense systems and are making significant efforts to do so.

"I am sincerely grateful to them for their help and support," the Ukrainian commander-in-chief summed up.

Tags: #nato #zaluzhny

MORE ABOUT

12:04 04.11.2022
Stefanishyna discusses Ukraine's support with ambassadors of NATO member states

Stefanishyna discusses Ukraine's support with ambassadors of NATO member states

10:56 04.11.2022
Yermak on visit of heads of NATO member states: This is powerful signal of support for Ukraine from Alliance countries

Yermak on visit of heads of NATO member states: This is powerful signal of support for Ukraine from Alliance countries

16:39 26.10.2022
NATO Secretary General urges Moscow to extend grain deal

NATO Secretary General urges Moscow to extend grain deal

12:49 26.10.2022
Stoltenberg: No country should help Russia in its aggressive war against Ukraine

Stoltenberg: No country should help Russia in its aggressive war against Ukraine

11:25 25.10.2022
Zaluzhny holds conversation with US General Milley

Zaluzhny holds conversation with US General Milley

14:22 21.10.2022
First results of implementation of NATO LOGFAS logistics system presented in Ukraine - Ministry of Defense

First results of implementation of NATO LOGFAS logistics system presented in Ukraine - Ministry of Defense

12:09 20.10.2022
Zaluzhny: Our air, missile defense system works effectively due to professionalism of Ukrainian soldiers and military aid from partners

Zaluzhny: Our air, missile defense system works effectively due to professionalism of Ukrainian soldiers and military aid from partners

10:27 14.10.2022
Situation at front difficult, but controllable, necessary to increase AFU firepower, integrated air defense - Zaluzhny after talk with Milley

Situation at front difficult, but controllable, necessary to increase AFU firepower, integrated air defense - Zaluzhny after talk with Milley

13:55 12.10.2022
NATO to host defense ministerial meeting, Ramstein Contact Group meeting with Reznikov

NATO to host defense ministerial meeting, Ramstein Contact Group meeting with Reznikov

19:39 11.10.2022
Stoltenberg: It's important for Ukraine to win struggle against Russia, otherwise world will be vulnerable to Russian aggression

Stoltenberg: It's important for Ukraine to win struggle against Russia, otherwise world will be vulnerable to Russian aggression

AD

HOT NEWS

Invaders lose about 840 soldiers, 16 tanks and 17 artillery systems in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

There were no ‘dirty bombs’ in Ukraine. They were in dirty heads in Moscow who terrorize Ukraine, whole world – Zelensky

Zelensky: About 4.5 mln consumers of Ukraine disconnected from electricity on Thurs evening

If Putin takes part in G-20 summit, Zelensky won’t

IAEA reports no signs of 'dirty bomb' following inspection

LATEST

Invaders withdrawing some units from right bank of Dnipro, but it’s not yet clear whether they will fight for Kherson – ISW

Invaders lose about 840 soldiers, 16 tanks and 17 artillery systems in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

There were no ‘dirty bombs’ in Ukraine. They were in dirty heads in Moscow who terrorize Ukraine, whole world – Zelensky

Zelensky: About 4.5 mln consumers of Ukraine disconnected from electricity on Thurs evening

Zelensky meets with US Senators Koons and Portman in Kyiv

If Putin takes part in G-20 summit, Zelensky won’t

IAEA reports no signs of 'dirty bomb' following inspection

IAEA checks three Ukrainian facilities that are in focus of Russian disinformation, finds no signs of ‘dirty bombs’- Kuleba

Some 107 Ukrainian servicemen returned from captivity as part of exchange

Monastyrsky: We identify those involved in torture of Ukrainians, we have forces and means

AD
AD
AD
AD