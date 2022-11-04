Zaluzhny discusses situation at front with Commander-in-Chief of NATO Air Force Cavoli

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny discussed the situation at the front with his NATO counterpart Christopher Cavoli, as well as Russian missile attacks and the use of UAVs.

"I talked over the phone with Supreme Commander of the NATO Joint Armed Forces in Europe and commander of the U.S. Armed Forces in Europe, General Christopher Cavoli," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

He noted that they discussed the situation on the Ukrainian front.

"It’s tense, but controlled. The enemy has tripled the intensity of hostilities in certain sectors of the front – up to 80 attacks daily. Thanks to the courage and skill of our soldiers, we are holding the defense," he said.

Zaluzhny also stressed that during the conversation, the parties noted the problem of Russian missile attacks and the use of unmanned aerial vehicles. According to him, Ukraine's partners understand the need to supply missile and air defense systems and are making significant efforts to do so.

"I am sincerely grateful to them for their help and support," the Ukrainian commander-in-chief summed up.