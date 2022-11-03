Rada deprives of mandates of Rabinovych, Vasylkovsky

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine prematurely terminated the powers of MPs Vadym Rabinovych and Ihor Vasylkovsky.

The adoption of draft resolutions No. 8160 and No. 8161 was supported by 292 and 304 MPs, respectively, at the plenary session on Thursday, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Holos faction, said.

"Today [November 3], the Parliament prematurely terminated the powers of MP Ihor Vasylkivsky and Vadym Rabinovych, who on July 18, 2022, were deprived of Ukrainian citizenship by presidential decree No. 417 MPs left," he said on his Telegram channel.

As reported, MP Serhiy Vlasenko on July 21 published a copy of the decree of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the termination of Ukrainian citizenship to a number of people, including businessmen Igor Kolomoisky, Hennady Korban, MP Vadym Rabinovych. At the same time, Yaroslav Zhelezniak said that in addition to Rabinovych, the decree also contains information about Vasylkivsky.