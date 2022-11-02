Spain hands over five groups of generators, 30 ambulances to Ukraine – FM

Spain has handed over five groups of generators and 30 ambulances to Ukraine, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said.

"We are also handing over equipment: five groups of generators that are already coming to Ukraine. We provide this at the request of the Ukrainian side. This request was addressed to me by my friend Dmytro Kuleba after the latest attacks. This equipment will help maintain the electrical supply of hospitals and other medical facilities," Albares said at a press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv on Wednesday.

He added that Spain will send Ukraine another 14 generators, which are bought with the funds of the Spanish cooperation agency.

Albares pointed out that Spain also handed over 30 ambulances to Ukraine.

"We handed over 30 ambulances thanks to the UN Population Fund. These ambulances will provide assistance to pregnant women, as well as women in labor who cannot get to hospitals," the Foreign Minister said.

In addition, the Minister informed about the arrival in Ukraine of a group of experts from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Spain, who arrived to train Spanish specialists who will work in the investigation of war crimes and crimes against humanity, which they will conduct together with the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine.