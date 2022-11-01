Facts

15:02 01.11.2022

Three dry cargo ships with Ukrainian food moving through humanitarian corridor, Russia informed – UN Secretariat at JCC

2 min read
Three dry cargo ships with Ukrainian food moving through humanitarian corridor, Russia informed – UN Secretariat at JCC

Three ships carrying over 84,000 tonnes of food departed from Ukrainian ports on Tuesday and are going through the humanitarian corridor, the UN Secretariat at the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) said in a statement.

"The UN Secretariat at the JCC reports that today three outbound vessels are transiting the maritime humanitarian corridor. The movement of these vessels has been agreed by the Ukrainian, Turkish and UN delegations to the JCC. The Russian delegation to the JCC has been informed," the statement said.

"The vessels are carrying a total of 84,490 metric tonnes of grain and food products," it said.

MV SSI Challenger is carrying 49,000 tonnes of corn to Germany, MV Bomustafa with 22,800 tonnes of wheat onboard is destined for Libya, and MV Nimet Torlak will deliver 12,690 tonnes of sunflower meal to Morocco.

"As of today, the total tonnage of grains and foodstuffs moved from Ukrainian ports under the Black Sea Grain Initiative is 9,729,083 metric tonnes," it said.

Meanwhile, UN and Turkish inspectors started to examine the cargo of ships leaving Ukraine. They conducted 46 inspections of the sort on Monday.

Fourteen ships, including 12 outbound and two inbound, including a vessel chartered by the World Food Program, successfully passed the maritime humanitarian corridor on Monday.

"The UN Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative Amir Abdulla continues his discussions with all three member state parties in an effort to resume full participation at the Joint Coordination Centre following the suspension of the participation of the Russian Federation delegation in the implementation of the activities of the Initiative," the statement said.

