Facts

11:57 01.11.2022

MFA calls Putin's participation in G20 summit unacceptable after his orders to attack Ukraine: his hands stained in blood

1 min read
MFA calls Putin's participation in G20 summit unacceptable after his orders to attack Ukraine: his hands stained in blood

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko announced the inadmissibility of the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the G20 summit in Bali, where he was officially invited, after his statements about orders to launch missile strikes on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.

"Putin publicly acknowledged ordering missile strikes on Ukrainian civilians and energy infrastructure. With his hands stained in blood, he must not be allowed to sit at the table with world leaders. Putin's invitation to Bali summit must be revoked, and Russia expelled from G20," Nikolenko said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Tags: #putin #mfa

MORE ABOUT

14:26 28.10.2022
Putin continues to reject idea of Ukrainian sovereignty that is fundamentally incompatible with serious negotiations – ISW

Putin continues to reject idea of Ukrainian sovereignty that is fundamentally incompatible with serious negotiations – ISW

09:41 25.10.2022
Ukrainian MFA spokesperson in response to Orban's words: Aid to Ukraine is not charity, but firstly Europe's investment in its own security

Ukrainian MFA spokesperson in response to Orban's words: Aid to Ukraine is not charity, but firstly Europe's investment in its own security

12:55 24.10.2022
Zelensky makes it clear that only Putin can use nuclear weapons in our part of Europe

Zelensky makes it clear that only Putin can use nuclear weapons in our part of Europe

10:40 14.10.2022
Kyiv urges partners not to succumb to Russia's attempts to accuse others of its own terrorist actions – MFA

Kyiv urges partners not to succumb to Russia's attempts to accuse others of its own terrorist actions – MFA

14:38 13.10.2022
Putin to use nuclear weapons only when he knows well there to be no consequences for him – Zelensky

Putin to use nuclear weapons only when he knows well there to be no consequences for him – Zelensky

16:20 08.10.2022
Decree on recognition of Northern Territories as part of Japan reaffirms Ukraine's commitment to international law – MFA

Decree on recognition of Northern Territories as part of Japan reaffirms Ukraine's commitment to international law – MFA

12:55 08.10.2022
Zelensky in interview with BBC: I don't care about Putin's fate after Ukraine's victory

Zelensky in interview with BBC: I don't care about Putin's fate after Ukraine's victory

15:53 07.10.2022
Kuleba opens business forum in Ghana with about twenty Ukrainian, Ghanian companies – MFA

Kuleba opens business forum in Ghana with about twenty Ukrainian, Ghanian companies – MFA

10:09 30.09.2022
Putin signs decrees recognizing independence of Kherson and Zaporizhia regions

Putin signs decrees recognizing independence of Kherson and Zaporizhia regions

19:49 29.09.2022
On anniversary of Babyn Yar tragedy, Ukrainian MFA calls on world community to stop Russia, which repeats crimes of Nazis

On anniversary of Babyn Yar tragedy, Ukrainian MFA calls on world community to stop Russia, which repeats crimes of Nazis

AD

HOT NEWS

Borrell, on behalf of EU, calls on Russia to immediately resume participation in Black Sea Grain Initiative

President of European Council Michel condemns Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure

Kostin: Investigations establish that 9,400 children were deported from Ukraine

Kostin: Ten to 16 countries unofficially support Ukraine in issue of establishing tribunal for Russia's crimes of aggression

Prosecutor General confirms killing of 7,938 civilians, incl. 430 children, amid Russian aggression in Ukraine

LATEST

Borrell, on behalf of EU, calls on Russia to immediately resume participation in Black Sea Grain Initiative

Russian invaders hit Mykolaiv with four missiles at night, one killed, five wounded – K. Tymoshenko

Zelensky holds phone conversations with German Chancellor Scholz, UN Secretary General Gutierres

IAEA starts inspection of two nuclear facilities in Ukraine

President of European Council Michel condemns Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure

Michel: Moscow's strategy of sowing fear will not work, we'll continue to stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes

Metinvest sends UAH 2.1 bln to help Ukraine since start of war

Prosecutor General: More than 51,000 civilian infrastructure facilities damaged, destroyed amid Russian aggression against Ukraine

Kostin: Investigations establish that 9,400 children were deported from Ukraine

Kostin: Ten to 16 countries unofficially support Ukraine in issue of establishing tribunal for Russia's crimes of aggression

AD
AD
AD
AD