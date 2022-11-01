MFA calls Putin's participation in G20 summit unacceptable after his orders to attack Ukraine: his hands stained in blood

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko announced the inadmissibility of the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the G20 summit in Bali, where he was officially invited, after his statements about orders to launch missile strikes on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.

"Putin publicly acknowledged ordering missile strikes on Ukrainian civilians and energy infrastructure. With his hands stained in blood, he must not be allowed to sit at the table with world leaders. Putin's invitation to Bali summit must be revoked, and Russia expelled from G20," Nikolenko said on Twitter on Tuesday.