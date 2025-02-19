Zelenskyy: USA helping Putin out of many years of isolation

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the United States is taking steps to bring Russia out of isolation.

"I believe that the United States of America is helping Putin to emerge from his long-term isolation," Zelenskyy told reporters at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

He believes that one of the reasons for this is the disinformation that U.S. President Donald Trump's team is under. "I would like Trump's team to have more truth. Since all this certainly does not have a positive effect on Ukraine. What it does is that they are taking Putin out of isolation. And I think that Putin and the Russians are very happy," Zelenskyy added.