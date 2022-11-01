Facts

10:55 01.11.2022

Russian invaders hit Mykolaiv with four missiles at night, one killed, five wounded – K. Tymoshenko

On Tuesday night, November 1, Russian invaders fired four missiles at Mykolaiv, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko has said.

"Three missiles hit the territory of Mykolaiv Polytechnic College. As a result of the shelling, a four-storey college building was partially destroyed. The nearby private sector and apartment buildings were damaged. Fires broke out in the warehouse of the college and in a five-story residential building nearby," Tymoshenko said in a Telegram channel.

Rescuers unblocked two people from the rubble. It is known about one dead woman and five injured. Assistance was provided to 12 people blocked in apartments as a result of the explosion.

Another rocket hit and damaged the building of Arkas First Ukrainian Gymnasium. There are no victims or injured.

