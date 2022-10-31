DTEK reports serious damage to its power facility due to Russian shelling in morning

The DTEK energy holding announced serious damage to its energy facility due to massive Russian terrorist strikes on Ukraine's civilian and energy infrastructure on Monday morning.

"As a result of the enemy strike, the energy equipment suffered significant damage. After the end of the shelling, the employees of the enterprise quickly began to eliminate the consequences and resume work," the group said on the website.

According to preliminary data, there are no victims.

Traditionally, DTEK does not report which particular power facility they are talking about.