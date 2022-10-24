SBU detains Motor Sich president Bohuslayev, suspected of traitorous cooperation with Russia

Officers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have detained Viacheslav Bohuslayev, president of JSC Motor Sich, who is suspected of traitorous cooperation with the Russian Federation, the press center of the SBU has reported.

In addition, law enforcement officers detained the head of the Foreign Economic Relations Department of this enterprise.

The suspects were notified that they are suspected under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, in particular, Article 111-1 (collaboration) and Article 111-2 (complicity with the aggressor state).

The SBU said that the detention took place within the framework of criminal proceedings on the illegal supply of military goods for Russian attack aircraft by Motor Sich.

According to the investigation materials, the management of the plant located in Zaporizhia is involved in the deal. Officials acted in collusion with representatives of the Russian corporation Rostec, which is one of the main arms manufacturers for Russia, close to the Kremlin.

"The perpetrators have established transnational channels for the illegal supply of wholesale lots of Ukrainian aircraft engines to the aggressor country. The occupiers used the products for manufacturing and repair of Russian attack helicopters of the Mi-8AMTSh-VN Sapson, KO-52 Alligator, and Mi-28N Night Hunter types," the SBU said.

It has been established that the invaders massively used these types of army aviation for the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This is confirmed by numerous facts of the destruction of enemy combat helicopters by our defenders.

"To circumvent the established restrictions on trade with the Russian Federation, the organizers of the scheme used controlled commercial structures in three countries of the Middle East, Europe and East Asia. It was these companies that sent the order to the Ukrainian manufacturer, allegedly for the needs of the foreign side," the SBU said.

At the same time, after receiving military products, "intermediaries" forwarded them to Russia. The enemy also used its foreign accomplices to repair and maintain their own aircraft using Ukrainian spare parts.

During the investigation, the Security Service officers identified all the organizers of the transactions, documented their criminal actions and carried out comprehensive measures to bring the perpetrators to justice.