Facts

15:10 21.10.2022

Number of casualties in enemy artillery shelling of Zaporizhia rises to five – city council

Civilian infrastructure and a block of apartments were damaged and five people were wounded as a result of enemy shelling attacks on Zaporizhia on Frida, Secretary of Zaporizhia City Council Anatoliy Kurtiev has said.

"Unfortunately, five people were wounded. Four people are in moderate condition, they were hospitalized. One person takes outpatient treatment," he said on the Telegram channel.

A missile also hit a block of apartments, Kurtiev said. In addition, an educational facility came under artillery fire, an unexploded shell is lying in its territory.

"We also have information about strikes in open areas. Relevant services are operating on the scene," he said.

Earlier, Head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Starukh said that the enemy used S300 missiles to attack the city.

