DTEK reports hostile 'arrivals' at two more company facilities

DTEK Energy reports that two more of its energy facilities were damaged by shelling by Russian troops.

"On October 19, Russia continues to inflict massive terrorist strikes on the civil and energy infrastructure of Ukraine. Two more energy facilities of DTEK Energy were shelled. Thus, today three enterprises of the company have suffered from terrorist attacks," the company said on its website on Wednesday.

According to its preliminary information, there are no victims.

"As a result of the strike, the equipment of enterprises was seriously damaged. After the shelling stops, the power engineers will be able to fully assess the degree of damage and begin to eliminate the consequences," DTEK said.

As reported, on Wednesday morning, the company announced the 'arrival' at one of its facilities.