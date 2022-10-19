Facts

AFU do not shell peaceful cities – Yermak

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak refuted Russia's statements about the shelling of Kherson by the Ukrainian army and said that only Russian occupiers are engaged in the shelling of cities.

"The Russians are trying to intimidate Kherson residents with fake mailings about the shelling of the city by our army, and they are also organizing a propaganda show with the evacuation. A rather primitive tactic, given that the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not shell Ukrainian cities – this is done exclusively by Russian terrorists, who even in Russia have planes falling on residential buildings. Propaganda will not work," Yermak said in Telegram on Wednesday.

