Some 223 Shahed-136 drones shot down in 36 days – AFU

"As of October 19, from the first case of the destruction of an Iranian-made 'kamikaze' drone Shahed-136 on the territory of Ukraine (September 13, 2022, Kupyansk), the air defense of the Air Force and other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 223 UAVs of this type," the AFU said in the Telegram channel.