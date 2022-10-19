Facts

13:26 19.10.2022

Some 223 Shahed-136 drones shot down in 36 days – AFU

Since the first case of an enemy launching Iranian-made Shahed-136 "kamikaze" drones on the territory of Ukraine, the Ukrainian army has already shot down 223 UAVs of this type, the Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"As of October 19, from the first case of the destruction of an Iranian-made 'kamikaze' drone Shahed-136 on the territory of Ukraine (September 13, 2022, Kupyansk), the air defense of the Air Force and other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 223 UAVs of this type," the AFU said in the Telegram channel.

