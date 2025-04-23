Drone production plant in Tatarstan attacked, ‘successfully in places’ - CCD

Photo: CCD

A drone production plant in Alabuz (Tatarstan, Russia, 1,700 km from Ukraine) was attacked by drones, said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC).

"Alabuz is in Tatarstan, where the Russians produce Shaheds/Gerans and various hoaxes, where they have increased production, somewhat loudly, and somewhat successfully in places," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to Kovalenko, more than 6,000 Shaheds/Gerans were produced in Alabuz in 2024. "and thousands of decoy drones. This year, the Russians were tasked with producing 8,000 to 10,000 Shaheds/Gerans per year and 15,000 decoy drones in Alabuz," he added.

According to Ukrainian social media, six Ukrainian drones attacked a drone factory in Yelabuz (distance 1,700 km); one was shot down, and five hit the target.

Russian media, citing the Defense Ministry, reports only one drone that was shot down.