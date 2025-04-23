Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:43 23.04.2025

Drone production plant in Tatarstan attacked, ‘successfully in places’ - CCD

1 min read
Drone production plant in Tatarstan attacked, ‘successfully in places’ - CCD
Photo: CCD

A drone production plant in Alabuz (Tatarstan, Russia, 1,700 km from Ukraine) was attacked by drones, said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC).

"Alabuz is in Tatarstan, where the Russians produce Shaheds/Gerans and various hoaxes, where they have increased production, somewhat loudly, and somewhat successfully in places," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to Kovalenko, more than 6,000 Shaheds/Gerans were produced in Alabuz in 2024. "and thousands of decoy drones. This year, the Russians were tasked with producing 8,000 to 10,000 Shaheds/Gerans per year and 15,000 decoy drones in Alabuz," he added.

According to Ukrainian social media, six Ukrainian drones attacked a drone factory in Yelabuz (distance 1,700 km); one was shot down, and five hit the target.

Russian media, citing the Defense Ministry, reports only one drone that was shot down.

Tags: #drones #tatarstan #ccd

MORE ABOUT

20:24 23.04.2025
Defense Ministry approves use of unmanned FPV aircraft complex General Cherry

Defense Ministry approves use of unmanned FPV aircraft complex General Cherry

17:50 22.04.2025
Khartiia brigade's drones destroy platoon of invaders, enemy MLRS

Khartiia brigade's drones destroy platoon of invaders, enemy MLRS

12:12 19.04.2025
Defense forces shoot down 33 enemy drones out of 87 at night, 36 more lost in location – Air Force

Defense forces shoot down 33 enemy drones out of 87 at night, 36 more lost in location – Air Force

12:43 18.04.2025
Poroshenko sends another batch of drones, equipment to front

Poroshenko sends another batch of drones, equipment to front

19:43 08.04.2025
Zelenskyy, PM of Belgium, reps of Belgian defense companies inspect Ukrainian drones

Zelenskyy, PM of Belgium, reps of Belgian defense companies inspect Ukrainian drones

10:07 08.04.2025
Defense Forces shoot down nine out of 46 UAVs overnight, 31 more drones lost from location - Air Force

Defense Forces shoot down nine out of 46 UAVs overnight, 31 more drones lost from location - Air Force

18:07 07.04.2025
Drones destroy 77,000 enemy targets in March – Syrsky

Drones destroy 77,000 enemy targets in March – Syrsky

20:48 01.04.2025
Latvia sends another 1,500 UAVs to Ukraine - defense minister

Latvia sends another 1,500 UAVs to Ukraine - defense minister

20:07 01.04.2025
Developers from Brave1 conduct first tests of FPV drones on fiber optics with range of over 20 km in Ukraine

Developers from Brave1 conduct first tests of FPV drones on fiber optics with range of over 20 km in Ukraine

13:33 31.03.2025
Netherlands allocates EUR 500 mln for Ukraine for drone project

Netherlands allocates EUR 500 mln for Ukraine for drone project

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy to be in South Africa on Thurs together with Svyrydenko, presidential plane already over Africa

Zelenskyy on Russia’s attacks: If Russians using this form of terror, other terrorists may adopt it too

Consequences of attack on Zaporizhia: 42 injured, incl pregnant woman and five children, four patients in serious condition

Ukrainian delegation arrives in London

Invaders lose 1,210 servicemen over day

LATEST

Trump: Statements about Ukraine's legal non-recognition of Crimea’s occupation harmful for peace talks with Russia

Shmyhal presents benefits of investing in Ukraine at meeting with US business in Washington

Fifty-four people injured in drone strike on bus in Marhanets, 31 in hospital – regional administration

Zelenskyy to be in South Africa on Thurs together with Svyrydenko, presidential plane already over Africa

Ukraine initiates special OSCE meeting over massive Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians

Ukrzaliznytsia preparing new 37% tariff increase that threatens stability of Ukrainian industry - Mining Industry Association

Denmark to allocate over DKK 300 mln for artillery ammunition for Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Russia strengthening its influence in Africa, under guise of fighting epidemics – Ukrainian Countering Disinformation Center

Polish and US FMs discuss status of peace talks in Ukraine

Ukrainian Red Cross organizes aid point in Poltava for victims of Russian drone strike

AD
AD