Project for building new Mriya aircraft being worked out - Arakhamia

David Arakhamia, the head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, discussed with the founder of Virgin Galactic, businessman Richard Branson, the issue of building a new Mriya aircraft and prospects for cooperation in the space sector.

"Our An-225 Mriya is the world legend and one of the symbols of Ukraine ... Therefore, we are already working on a project to build a new aircraft, which will set many more records after the war. But being already updated, based on modern digital equipment, which will allow Mriya become even stronger," Arakhamia wrote on Telegram.

According to him, Branson "expressed his willingness to help in any way he can, was pleasantly stunned by our optimism and the fact that even in such difficult times we are thinking about how to make a leap in aerospace construction."

"I am sure that we will succeed, because nothing is impossible for a country that believes in itself and its strength. The best times of our aviation and space technologies are yet to come," Arakhamia added.

As reported, on Wednesday Branson visited the city of Hostomel, Kyiv region, where he got acquainted with the airfield of the Antonov state enterprise, the possibilities of its renovation.

The world's largest transport aircraft Mriya was destroyed during the fighting for Hostomel airport at the end of February 2022.

The An-225 Mriya is an aviation giant, which holds records for the transportation of the maximum commercial cargo and the longest and heaviest mono cargo in the history of aviation, carrying capacity.