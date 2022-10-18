Energy infrastructure facilities hit in Kyiv and Dnipro, in case of continued strikes rolling blackouts possible - Kyrylo Tymoshenko

Major energy supply facilities were damaged in Kyiv and Dnipro after morning missile strikes, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said during a telethon on Tuesday morning.

According to him, a large energy infrastructure facility has been destroyed in Dnipro.

"It will be really hard in Dnipro, street lighting will be turned off. Water supply is being restored, energy supply will be restored," he said.

"There is no power and water supply in Troyeschyna and some other residential areas in Kyiv. Our electric engineers are working to restore it. In general, we will tell about the situation in Kyiv a little later today," he said.

Tymoshenko said people need to prepare for energy savings and rolling blackouts if strikes continue.