13:37 17.10.2022

U.S. Embassy calls morning Russian attacks on Kyiv 'desperate and reprehensible'

U.S. Embassy calls morning Russian attacks on Kyiv 'desperate and reprehensible'

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine called the morning Russian attacks on Kyiv "desperate and reprehensible," and stressed that it would stand with the Ukrainian people for as long as necessary.

"More desperate and reprehensible Russian attacks this morning against civilians and civilian infrastructure. We admire the strength and resilience of the Ukrainian people. We will stand with you for as long as it takes," it said on Twitter.

